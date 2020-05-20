Peru’s confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 100,000: health ministry



FILE PHOTO: People wait outside Lima's central market as Peru extended a nationwide lockdown amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Lima, Peru May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda FILE PHOTO: People wait outside Lima's central market as Peru extended a nationwide lockdown amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Lima, Peru May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 100,000, the Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday.

There are 104,020 confirmed cases in the South American country, which has been under nationwide lockdown since March, and the death toll rose to 3,024, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Sandra Maler)