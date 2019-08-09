Peru suspends permit for Southern Copper’s $1.4 billion Tia Maria project



FILE PHOTO: Peru's Energy and Mines Minister Francisco Ismodes next to Peru's President Martin Vizcarra speaks to foreign media during a news conference at the Government Palace in Lima, Peru June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

August 9, 2019

LIMA (Reuters) – Peru has suspended a construction permit it recently gave to Southern Copper Corp <SCCO.N> for its $1.4 billion Tia Maria copper project while officials can re-evaluate its legality, authorities announced late on Friday.

In an interview with local broadcaster RPP, Energy and Mines Minister Francisco Ismodes said all five members of a government commission had voted to suspend the license during a review that is under way.

