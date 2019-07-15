Peru economy expanded 0.63% in May



FILE PHOTO: View of the commercial district of San Isidro in Lima, Peru May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo/File Photo FILE PHOTO: View of the commercial district of San Isidro in Lima, Peru May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo/File Photo

July 15, 2019

LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s economy <PEGDP=ECI> expanded by 0.63% in May year-on-year, helped by growth in the telecommunications sector and trade, data from state statistics agency INEI showed on Monday.

The economy grew 2.60% in the last 12 months, the agency said, adding that May marked 118 months of continuous growth.

Growth in telecoms and trade were counterbalanced by contractions in mining, fisheries and manufacturing, the agency said in a statement.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Susan Thomas)