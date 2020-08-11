Peralta, Marte lead way as D-backs outscore Rockies



Aug 6, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta against the Houston Astros at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Aug 6, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta against the Houston Astros at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

August 11, 2020

David Peralta and Ketel Marte had four hits apiece, Kole Calhoun homered and doubled, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 12-8 in Denver on Monday night.

Nick Ahmed had three hits, scored three times and stole two bases, and Christian Walker added two hits for the Diamondbacks.

Alex Young (1-0) pitched two innings for the win, and Archie Bradley earned his fourth save.

Charlie Blackmon had four hits to extend his hitting streak to 14 games and raise his batting average to an MLB-best .484. Nolan Arenado also had four hits, and Trevor Story and Chris Owings homered for the Rockies.

The Diamondbacks put up two in the first on a homer by Calhoun and doubles by Marte and Walker. Story got one back with a solo home run in the bottom half.

Arizona stretched the lead in the third with four straight singles to lead off the frame, scoring two more, and Peralta made it 5-1 when he scored on a groundout by Stephen Vogt.

Colorado came back in its half of the inning. Story walked, Blackmon singled, sending Story to third, and he scored on Arenado’s sacrifice fly. Blackmon moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Matt Kemp’s bloop single.

The Diamondbacks tacked on three more in the fourth to chase Rockies starter Jon Gray.

Ahmed singled, Calhoun walked and Ketel Marte singled to load the bases with no outs. Starling Marte’s groundout drove in the first run, and Peralta’s single to center that David Dahl misplayed allowed two runs to score, making it 8-3.

Gray (0-2) allowed eight runs on 11 hits in 3 1/3 innings.

The Rockies rallied again in the fourth, scoring three runs with a walk and four singles after Ray retired the first two batters.

Ray allowed six runs on seven hits and struck out six in 3 2/3 innings.

Owings’ solo homer in the fifth pulled the Rockies to within 8-7, but three singles and a double by Calhoun in the seventh gave Arizona a four-run lead.

The Rockies loaded the bases in the ninth but scored only one run.

–Field Level Media