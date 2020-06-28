Pepsi joining Facebook ad boycott, Fox Business News reports



FILE PHOTO: Cans of Pepsi are pictured at a grocery store in Pasadena, California, U.S., July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Cans of Pepsi are pictured at a grocery store in Pasadena, California, U.S., July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

(Reuters) – PepsiCo Inc <PEP.O> will stop advertising on Facebook Inc <FB.O>, Fox Business News reported https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/pepsi-facebook-ad-boycott on Sunday, citing sources.

The halt on advertising will run through July and August, the report said. Sources described the move as a “global boycott” on placing Facebook ads, the report said.

PepsiCo did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The food and beverage company joins a growing number of companies pulling ad dollars from Facebook, including ice-cream maker Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever PLC <ULVR.L>.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)