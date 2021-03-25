Pentagon to use JBSA-Lackland, Fort Bliss to house unaccompanied migrant children

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:41 AM PT – Thursday, March 25, 2021

The Pentagon is ramping up efforts to contain the growing migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby announced that Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland and Fort Bliss in Texas will begin to temporarily house minors apprehended at the border in a effort to deal with the influx of illegal aliens crossing into the country.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will maintain custody of the minors and will be responsible for their “well-being and support.”

“The care of these children will be under Health and Human Services (HHS), not the military,”Kirby stated. “The military’s role was to provide the site and, as I said, there may be some some contracting support that we offer.”

This comes as the Biden administration continues to respond slowly to the crisis at the southern border.

This support will be on a fully-reimbursable basis, and will not negatively affect military training, operations, readiness, or other military requirements, including National Guard and Reserve readiness. (3/4) — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) March 25, 2021

While speaking to reporters, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) criticized the White House for not getting a grip on the surge of illegal immigration. He pointed out that the Trump administration is not to blame for the poor decisions made by Democrats in response to the border crisis.

“The Biden administration has lost control of the southern border; it’s time a time to regain control and you have to deal with the dynamic that led to the border being overrun,” stated the Republican lawmaker. “This is not Trump’s fault — that’s a bunch of B.S. — this is policy choices that were ill conceived, that have blown up in Biden administration’s face.”

According to reports, tens of thousands of migrants from Central America are currently making their way to the southern border, which has led border agents to remain on high alert. Officials said at least 14,000 unaccompanied migrant children are being held in federal custody.

Meanwhile, Graham intents to reintroduce a bill that would help reshape immigration reform with the senator advocating for refugee processing centers abroad.