Pentagon tests banned missile after collapse of Russia nuclear treaty

UPDATED 8:22 PM PT — Thursday, December 12, 2019

The Department of Defense is testing a ballistic missile that was banned for decades under a now-defunct nuclear treaty with Russia. The missile was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Thursday and crash landed into the Pacific Ocean after flying more than 300 miles.

Today, @usairforce @30thSpaceWing & @DoDCTO Strategic Capabilities Office successfully tested a prototype conventional, ground-launched ballistic missile. Congrats to the joint gov’t-industry team for going from concept to launch in less than 9 months! pic.twitter.com/PiZw8xXDoY — Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper (@EsperDoD) December 12, 2019

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the test team began work after the U.S. suspended its INF Treaty obligations in February. He said such launches usually require several years to plan and execute, and congratulated the team for their quick work.

“Congrats to the joint government industry team for going from concept to launch in less than nine months!” said Esper. “This achievement demonstrates America’s ability to respond to critical national security challenges.”

Pentagon officials said these tests will increase America’s capability to launch mid-range missiles.

“The U.S. Air Force, in partnership with the Strategic Capabilities Office, conducted a flight test of a prototype conventionally configured, ground launched ballistic missile from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California,” stated Pentagon spokesman Robert Carver. “Data collected and lessons learned from this test will inform the Department of Defense’s development of future intermediate-range capabilities.”

Some have speculated the move could mark a new round of military escalation between the U.S. and Russia.