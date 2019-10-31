Pentagon releases video of al-Baghdadi raid

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:33 AM PT — Thursday, October 31, 2019

The Pentagon has released video of the raid, which resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The new video shows aerial shots of al-Baghdadi’s hideout in Northwestern Syria at the time of the raid by U.S. Special Forces.

Pentagon officials say the U.S. assault force surrounded the compound and ordered those inside to come out peacefully before storming the complex. American troops took every effort to minimize civilian casualties.

"…at the compound, fighters from two locations in the vicinity of the compound began firing on U.S. aircraft participating in the assault."

– Gen Frank McKenzie CDR USCENTCOM pic.twitter.com/SkrtHNDs7w — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 30, 2019

According to the Defense Department, several of al-Baghdadi’s associates surrendered to U.S. troops before the final assault.

“Those who came out of the building were checked for weapons and explosives, and moved away from the immediate area. U.S. forces detained and later released the noncombatants. The group was treated humanely at all times and included 11 children.”

— Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander – U.S. Central Command

Pentagon officials said al-Baghdadi only managed to kill himself and two of his children as opposed to three, which was previously reported. A total of six members of ISIS died on the scene, including four women and two men.

A counterterrorism expert has said ISIS will now appoint a new leader, following the death of al-Baghdadi. While speaking at a congressional hearing Wednesday, Russell Travers of the National Counterterrorism Center said ISIS has a “deep bench” of potential new leaders.

Travers said although ISIS is defeated on the ground, its ideology is still alive. He went on to point out surviving ISIS supporters will try to retaliate for al-Baghdadi’s death.

“We believe that within Syria and Iraq there are 14,000 ISIS fighters — that’s an important number because five, six years ago, when ISIS was at its low point, they were down under a thousand,” he explained. “To us, this tells us the insurgency has a lot of options.”

The counterterrorism expert also said ISIS is transforming into a decentralized global network of terror that can threaten U.S. interests in any part of the world.