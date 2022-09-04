Pentagon ramps up arms sales to compete with China

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:02 AM PT – Sunday, September 4, 2022

The Pentagon has launched a project to rapidly increase the sale of US weaponry to foreign allies in order to compete with China.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that the Pentagon had created a task force last month to address inefficiencies in arms sales to foreign countries.

This information comes after the State Department approved a $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan on Friday. The package is set to include 60 anti-ship missiles, 100 air-to-air missiles and surveillance radar equipment.

China has reportedly exported $17 billion in weaponry between 2010 and 2020 with about 77-percent going to Asian countries and 20-percent going to Africa.