Trending

Pentagon ramps up arms sales to compete with China

This picture taken 26 December 2011 shows the Pentagon building in Washington, DC. The Pentagon, which is the headquarters of the United States Department of Defense (DOD), is the world's largest office building by floor area, with about 6,500,000 sq ft (600,000 m2), of which 3,700,000 sq ft (340,000 m2) are used as offices. Approximately 23,000 military and civilian employees and about 3,000 non-defense support personnel work in the Pentagon. AFP PHOTO (Photo by STAFF / AFP) (Photo by STAFF/AFP via Getty Images)

This picture taken 26 December 2011 shows the Pentagon building in Washington, DC. The Pentagon, which is the headquarters of the United States Department of Defense (DOD), is the world’s largest office building by floor area, with about 6,500,000 sq ft (600,000 m2), of which 3,700,000 sq ft (340,000 m2) are used as offices. Approximately 23,000 military and civilian employees and about 3,000 non-defense support personnel work in the Pentagon. AFP PHOTO (Photo by STAFF / AFP) (Photo by STAFF/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:02 AM PT – Sunday, September 4, 2022

The Pentagon has launched a project to rapidly increase the sale of US weaponry to foreign allies in order to compete with China.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that the Pentagon had created a task force last month to address inefficiencies in arms sales to foreign countries.

This information comes after the State Department approved a $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan on Friday. The package is set to include 60 anti-ship missiles, 100 air-to-air missiles and surveillance radar equipment.

China has reportedly exported $17 billion in weaponry between 2010 and 2020 with about 77-percent going to Asian countries and 20-percent going to Africa.

MORE NEWS: Jan. 6th CMTE Withdraws Subpoena For RNC Fundraiser Data

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE