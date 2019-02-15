Pentagon Plans to Send 1,000 More Troops to U.S.-Mexico Border

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:00 PM PT — Sat. Feb. 23, 2019

The Pentagon plans to send an additional 1,000 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border.

In an announcement on Friday, the Pentagon said the move directs troops to install barbed wiring along existing border fences.

In a briefing, defense officials added the total number of troops would reach 6,000 by March 1st, with another 140 miles of wiring being installed.

Some will also be assigned to detection and monitoring between ports of entry.

The move comes after 5,000 U.S. troops were sent to the border last October in response to a migrant caravan working its way toward the U.S.-Mexico border.