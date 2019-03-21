Pentagon asked to house up to 5K unaccompanied migrant children

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:27 AM PT — Friday, March 8, 2019

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is asking the Pentagon to prepare housing for up to 5,000 migrant children as the crisis at the southern border continues.

The request is only on a need basis, but a recent surge in border crossings has caused shelters to reach their capacities. Border Patrol officials have reported nearly 7,000 unaccompanied minors were apprehended in February alone.

HHS will also transfer $400 million to the Defense Department to support the minors in its custody. It’s still unclear which military bases will be used, but the request will stay in effect through September.

Meanwhile, President Trump took to Twitter to give a status report on the border wall. In a tweet Friday, the president assured the wall is being built and said it’s well under construction. He went on to say the White House is in the process of signing-off on several contracts to finalize maintenance on existing parts of the barrier.

The Wall is being built and is well under construction. Big impact will be made. Many additional contracts are close to being signed. Far ahead of schedule despite all of the Democrat Obstruction and Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2019

The president said the project is “far ahead of schedule despite Democrat obstruction and fake news.”

This comes as Democrats in the Senate attempt to drum up support to block the president’s national emergency declaration. President Trump has said he will veto any attempt to stop the project.