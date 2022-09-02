Trending

Pentagon approves $1.1B arms sale to Taiwan

Air Force soldiers stand in front of an armed F-16V fighter jet behind two US made Harpoon AGM-84 anti ship missiles during a drill at Hualien Air Force base on Aug. 17, 2022. SAM YEH/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:30 PM PT – Friday, September 2, 2022

The State Department has approved a $1.1B arms sale to Taiwan.

On Friday, the Pentagon announced the package would include 60 anti-ship missiles, 100 air-to-air missiles and surveillance radar equipment.

The announcement comes as China has increasingly launched military exercises close to Taiwan’s coast and violated the Country’s air-defense space. The Communist Country is not happy with the US’s latest package to Taiwan.

This aggression has only increased since Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) visited Taiwan last month. Beijing viewed her visit to the Island as “meddling.”

