Pentagon approves $1.1B arms sale to Taiwan

UPDATED 5:30 PM PT – Friday, September 2, 2022

The State Department has approved a $1.1B arms sale to Taiwan.

BREAKING: The United States has announced a weapons package worth $1.1 billion for Taiwan — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) September 2, 2022

On Friday, the Pentagon announced the package would include 60 anti-ship missiles, 100 air-to-air missiles and surveillance radar equipment.

The announcement comes as China has increasingly launched military exercises close to Taiwan’s coast and violated the Country’s air-defense space. The Communist Country is not happy with the US’s latest package to Taiwan.

BREAKING: China calls on the US to cancel weapons deal with Taiwan and warns of 'counter-measures' if it goes ahead — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) September 2, 2022

This aggression has only increased since Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) visited Taiwan last month. Beijing viewed her visit to the Island as “meddling.”