Pentagon: 34 U.S. service members diagnosed with brain injures from Iran missile strike

FILE – In this Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 file photo taken from a helicopter shows Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:45 PM PT — Friday, January 24, 2020

According to the Pentagon, 34 U.S. service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries following the Iranian missile strike in Iraq. During Friday’s press briefing, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman confirmed the injuries from the strike, which targeted U.S. forces at the Ain al-Assad Air Base.

He said eight of the injures are considered “serious.” While some U.S. troops are still being treated, other service members have already returned to active duty.

“The total number is 34 that have been diagnosed by a medical professional over the course of the last couple weeks. What we saw was a number of people who were initially screened for concussion-like symptoms (and)…saw their conditions improve rapidly. Some got worse, some had severe enough symptoms that they were transported on for further treatment.”

– Jonathan Hoffman, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs

Initial reports claimed no Americans were injured during the attack.

The strike was in retaliation for the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. President Trump has said the general was plotting an “imminent” attack on U.S. forces before he was killed.

FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2011 file photo, Spc. Angel Batista, 26, left to right, of Bloomingdale, N.J., Spc. Jacob Greene, 22, of Shreveport, La., and Sgt. Joe Altmann, 26, of Marshfield, Wisc., with the U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Battalion 27th Infantry Regiment based in Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, sit beneath a new American flag just raised to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks Sept. 11, 2011 at Forward Operating Base Bostick in Kunar province, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

