Pensacola Naval Station gunman identified as Saudi national

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:15 PM PT — Friday, December 6, 2019

FBI agents are reportedly working to determine if a shooting at a Florida naval base was a terrorist incident. On Friday, officials identified the gunman as Saudi aviation student Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, who was in the U.S. for military training.

Alshamrani opened fire in a classroom building at Naval Air Station Pensacola, killing four people and wounding eight others.

“We do have several deceased and several wounded,” stated Capt. Timothy Kinsella Jr. “My heart goes out to those families of the deceased and of the wounded, they’re part of the Navy family.”

The shooter was reportedly killed on site by deputies, who were wounded as they stopped the gunman. Local authorities confirmed that the two officers are expected to fully recover.

The base will be shut down for the rest of the day as authorities investigate the incident.

“Base security and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are currently investigating,” the U.S. Navy said in a statement. “The names of the victims will not be released until the next of kin have been notified.”

President Trump has been briefed on the shooting and said he is monitoring the situation closely.

“It’s a horrible thing that took place and we’re getting to the bottom of it,” he said during a Friday press briefing. “Our condolences go to the families and to everybody involved, including the wounded.”

Just received a full briefing on the tragic shooting at NAS Pensacola in Florida, and spoke to @GovRonDeSantis. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time. We are continuing to monitor the situation as the investigation is ongoing. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2019

Pensacola’s mayor also offered his condolences and said the city is ready to help all those affected by the tragic incident.

“Our hearts and prayers are connected to all those that serve us every day,” said Mayor Grover Robinson IV. “Certainly, the expectation that this would happen here at home was unexpected, but I can tell you that all of our sympathies are with the men and women who are out here on this base.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis offered the state’s support and said the government of Saudi Arabia is now in debt to the victims.

The investigation remains ongoing.