Pennsylvania woman arrested and charged with murder of disabled daughter

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:35 PM PT — Tuesday, November 19, 2019

A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her quadriplegic daughter. Philadelphia police announced over the weekend that Yelena Nezhikhovskaya was charged with third degree murder, false reporting and drug delivery — resulting in death of her daughter.

This comes a year after authorities responded to a call and found the woman’s 32-year-old daughter dead inside the home. Neighbors expressed shock over the matter and said it was normal to hear the victim yell from time to time.

“I could hear noise, but the woman was disabled — mentally disabled as well — so she would sometimes just yell when she wasn’t happy,” explained one neighbor. “I’ve been here for three years (and) I’ve been hearing that the whole time I’ve lived here.”

The suspect has been accused of giving her daughter a lethal dose of medication combined with alcohol. She is expected in court December 4th for a preliminary hearing.