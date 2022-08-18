Pence would consider testifying before J6 Committee

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:29 AM PT – Thursday, August 18, 2022

Former Vice President Mike Pence said he’s open to idea of testifying in front of the January 6 Committee. While speaking at Saint Anselm College on Wednesday, Pence said he would consider the prospect should he receive a formal invitation.

Additionally, he continued to justify his actions during capitol protest by saying he honored his oath under the Constitution. During the events of January 6, Pence chose to confirm Joe Biden as president despite the protests of 45th President Donald Trump.

“If there’s ever any formal invitation rendered to us, we’re gonna due consideration,” Pence stated. “But my first obligation is to continue to hold my oath, continue to uphold the framework of government enshrined in the Constitution that created the greatest nation in the history of the world. We’ll do that and we’ll do that.”

Pence then went on to voice his disappointment in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) decision to not allow Republicans to have a minority on the committee.

“I must tell you that whatever the intentions of the January 6 Committee, I was disappointed when Speaker Pelosi broke tradition in the Congress, where I served for 12 years, and refused to sit Republican members that were appointed by the minority leader,” said the former Vice President. “Simply never been done. I mean, the tradition in the Congress is the majority gets a majority of seats on committees and the minority gets a minority of seats, and each side gets to pick who sits in those seats.”

Pence concluded by criticizing Republicans who called for the defunding of the FBI after their raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

“I also want to remind my fellow Republicans, we can hold the Attorney General accountable for the decision that he made without attacking the rank and file law enforcement personnel at the FBI,” he noted. “The Republican Party is the party of law and order. Our party stands with the men and women who serve on the thin blue line at the federal and state and local level, and these attacks on the FBI must stop. Calls to defund the FBI are just as wrong as calls to defund the police.”

This comes amidst speculations of a possible 2024 presidential campaign from the former Vice President.

