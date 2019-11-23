Pence visits U.S. troops in Iraq, holds call with prime minister



FILE PHOTO - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence walks past training facility with a border wall during a visit the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Advanced Training Facility in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, U.S., March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts FILE PHOTO - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence walks past training facility with a border wall during a visit the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Advanced Training Facility in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, U.S., March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

November 23, 2019

Al ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ (Reuters) – U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visited U.S. troops in Iraq on Saturday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday period.

During his visit Pence also held a call with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

Pence visited Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq where U.S. troops are stationed. Americans celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed, Jeff Mason; Writing by John Davison, Kirsten Donovan; Editing by Frances Kerry)