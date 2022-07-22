Trending

Pence touts Ariz. gubernatorial candidate Robson

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 30: Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club on November 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pence spoke about the upcoming Supreme Court case involving a controversial Mississippi abortion law that will be heard at the high court on Wednesday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

UPDATED 1:45 PM PT – Friday, July 22, 2022

Former Vice President Mike Pence propped up Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson (R-Ariz.) amid her primary battle with Trump-endorsed candidate Kari Lake (R-Ariz.). In an interview Thursday, Pence claimed Robson is “a long principled conservative whose pedigree goes back to the Reagan administration.”

Pence said he was very “impressed” after meeting Robson last month. The former vice president asserted Arizona needs to continue to have conservative leadership.

“I just think Arizona is such a pivotal state in this country that having strong, experienced conservative leadership to continue the incredible record of Gov. Doug Ducey,” Pence said. “All can be done by nominating Karrin Taylor Robson. Who I know will go on to victory in the governor’s race this fall.”

Pence is in Arizona on Friday to campaign with Robson while former President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally for Lake and other endorsees in Prescott Valley.

With early voting underway for the August 2 primary, Taylor Robson has been pushing to catch Lake with heavy spending and endorsements from prominent establishment Republicans.

