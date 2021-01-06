Pence opposes invoking 25th Amendment

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:32 AM PT – Friday, January 8, 2021

Vice President Mike Pence has opposed using the 25th Amendment against President Trump to remove him from office. That’s according to a report by Business Insider, which cited remarks from Pence’s advisors.

Vice President Mike Pence is not supporting calls to remove Pres. Trump from office via the 25th Amendment.@tomlobianco https://t.co/EcMvsRlJcH — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) January 7, 2021

A growing number of Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) have called on the Vice President to take action. At least one Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), has joined in on those calls.

The quickest and most effective way—it can be done today—to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment. If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress must reconvene to impeach President Trump. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 7, 2021

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) has even drafted articles of impeachment against the President.

I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment. Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate. We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021

For his part, however, President Trump has vowed to bring about a peaceful transition of power. Meanwhile, he noted his movement’s journey has only just begun.