Pence: Help is on the way for law enforcement at border

Former Vice President Mike Pence (R) took a trip to the southern border to hear from law enforcement officials amid the Biden border crisis. On Monday, Pence spoke with the sheriff of Cochise County, Arizona and his deputies about border security.

RECAP: Law enforcement and local officials reported to the 48th Vice President @Mike_Pence and AZ Department of Homeland Security Director @TimRoemerAZ that the border crisis continues to worsen. 1/ pic.twitter.com/28fB1CuOij — The 9th Floor (@9thFloorAZ) June 13, 2022

Pence stressed, any conversation regarding border security needs to start with officers on the front lines. However, he called out Democrat lawmakers and mainstream media news outlets that have stopped covering the crisis at the southern border.

Any conversation about border security needs to start by listening to the law enforcement officers serving on the front lines. Honored to sit down with Sheriff Mark Dannels and the courageous members of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Department in Arizona today. pic.twitter.com/ZRU9qeC94P — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 13, 2022

“I truly do believe we are in the midst of an American tragedy,” said Pence. “It is also tragic that our national media has turned their attention virtually and entirely away from the crisis at our southern border. That, as Director Roemer said, is literally costing American lives on both sides of the border.”

Pence went on to say the American people see what’s happening at the southern border and he hopes voters will elect a new generation of leaders who’ll focus on border security. This comes as critics have lambasted the Biden administration’s immigration policies, with several claiming it is causing more illegal immigration.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) tested positive for COVID-19 and wasn’t able to attend the planned political event with Pence. Both are working to amplify GOP messaging on border issues that they see as a potent political issue.

