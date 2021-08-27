Peloton gets subpoenas from DoJ, DHS over injuries from products



FILE PHOTO: A Peloton logo is seen on an exercise bike after the ringing of the opening bell for the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City, New York, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A Peloton logo is seen on an exercise bike after the ringing of the opening bell for the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City, New York, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

August 27, 2021

(Reuters) – Peloton Interactive Inc said on Friday the U.S. Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security had subpoenaed the company for documents and other information related to reporting of injuries associated with its products.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)