Pelosi touts legislation to impose sanctions on Chinese officials behind human rights abuses against Uyghurs

UPDATED 7:10 AM PT — Wednesday, June 3, 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently highlighted legislation to sanction Chinese officials involved in human rights abuses against ethnic minority Muslims. She signed the bill Tuesday after the House overwhelmingly passed it in a bipartisan vote last week.

Under the legislation, President Trump could impose sanctions on officials found to be behind human rights violations against Uighur Muslims and others in the nation’s Xinjiang province.

Speaker Pelosi said the bill, which has also been passed by the Senate, sends a clear message to China.

“Over the years, there has been a real commitment to shining a bright light on the human rights violations in China and to say to those who are affected by that ‘you are not alone,'” she stated. “The most excruciating form of torture that oppressors can give to those who they are oppressing is to say ‘nobody remembers, nobody cares,’ but we do and we want the Chinese government to know that.”

With my signature, the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, which imposes sanction on foreign individuals and entities responsible for human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous region, goes to the White House. https://t.co/shWZMPYbDf — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 2, 2020

President Trump reportedly has 10 days to either sign or veto the bill, otherwise it will become law without his signature.