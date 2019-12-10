Pelosi to hold news conference on USMCA: statement



FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) listens during the Wall Street Journal, at the Newseum in Washington, U.S., December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) listens during the Wall Street Journal, at the Newseum in Washington, U.S., December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

December 10, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hold a news conference on Tuesday to discuss the trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada, her office said in a statement.

Pelosi will be accompanied by Representative Richard Neal, the chairman of the Ways and Means Committee in the Democratic-led House of Representatives.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu)