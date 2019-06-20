Pelosi, Schumer push for background check legislation

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:33 AM PT — Monday, September 16, 2019

President Trump continues to be pressured by Democrats to take up universal background check legislation. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke with the president about the matter Sunday.

Pelosi and Schumer said they will not settle for the president endorsing any proposal other than those that have already been passed by the House. President Trump has signaled he supports expanding background checks, but he has also doubled down on the need to address mental health.

“Background checks — I will say that for the most part, sadly, if you look at the last four or five…going back even five or six or seven years, for the most part, as strong as you make your background checks they would not have stopped any of it. So, it’s a big problem. It’s a mental problem. It’s a big problem.”

— President Trump

President Trump is expected to roll out his gun reform plan this week.