Pelosi says she hopes to pass infrastructure bill Friday, social policy bill by Thanksgiving



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) delivers remarks at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 5, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

November 5, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she hopes to pass President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the rule for his social policy and climate change legislation on Friday.

She said expects the House of Representatives to approve Biden’s domestic agenda bill, Build Back Better, by Thanksgiving.

(Reporting by Makini Brice in Washington; writing by Ismail Shakil; Editing by Doina Chiacu)