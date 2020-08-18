Pelosi says House still plans to vote Saturday on Postal Service bill



FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), attends a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), attends a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday the postmaster general’s announcement of a pause to changes in service ahead of the Nov. 3 election did not go far enough and the House still planned to vote on Saturday on a Postal Service bill.

“This pause only halts a limited number of the Postmaster’s changes, does not reverse damage already done, and alone is not enough to ensure voters will not be disenfranchised by the President this fall,” Pelosi said in a statement.

“The House will be moving ahead with our vote this Saturday,” she said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)