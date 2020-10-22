Pelosi says COVID-19 relief talks on ‘good path’: MSNBC interview



FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

October 22, 2020

By David Morgan and Susan Heavey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said negotiators were making progress in talks with the Trump administration for another round of financial aid amid the COVID-19 pandemic and that legislation could be hammered out “pretty soon.”

Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, was due to resume negotiations with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin later on Thursday, as the two sides try to reach a deal that could be worth around $2 trillion before the Nov. 3 presidential and congressional races.

“We’re on a good path,” she told MSNBC in an interview, adding that she sees progress. “We’re coming closer.”

Republican President Donald Trump, who has recently called for more stimulus as he trails Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in national opinion polls, appeared to cast doubt on a deal on Wednesday by saying he could not see any way for Democrats to agree on a stimulus package.

“Their primary focus is BAILING OUT poorly run (and high crime) Democrat cities and states,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

But on Thursday morning, White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah told Fox Business Network: “This is really the most optimistic we’ve felt about getting a deal.”

Pelosi said the two sides were narrowing differences on how to attack the pandemic and on aid to state and local governments, which has been a major hurdle.

“We’re coming closer to what we must do: crush the virus, honor our heroes, our state and local governments,” Pelosi said.

She said talks were also focused on tax credits to help lower-income Americans hit hard by the pandemic, which has killed more than 221,000 people and left millions jobless.

But a comprehensive deal faces resistance from Senate Republicans, who have expressed concern about the ballooning federal deficit.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in Congress, has said he does not want to bring a large bill to the Senate floor before the election, as he focuses on trying to confirm Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)