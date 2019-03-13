Pelosi rejects Republican bill to change national emergencies act



FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks at a memorial event for Kasur Gyari, former special envoy of Dalay Lama to the U.S., on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks at a memorial event for Kasur Gyari, former special envoy of Dalay Lama to the U.S., on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday the House of Representatives will not consider a Republican bill to amend a federal national emergencies law after President Donald Trump used the declaration in a bid to get money for his long-promised border wall.

“Republican Senators are proposing new legislation to allow the President to violate the Constitution just this once in order to give themselves cover.

“The House will not take up this legislation to give President Trump a pass,” the Democratic leader said in a statement. “The House will not take up this legislation to give President Trump a pass.”

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)