UPDATED 9:31 AM PT – Friday, July 12, 2019

Democrats appear to be giving illegal immigrants advice on how to dodge ICE agents ahead of mass deportation arrests. This comes after the director of Citizenship and Immigration Services said ICE is just trying to do its job by pursuing illegals who have failed to respond to deportation orders.

One America’s Marty Golingan has more on the response to the operation from House leaders.