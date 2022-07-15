Pelosi: House to vote on sweeping abortion law

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 12:00 PM PT – Friday, July 15, 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) revisited an abortion law in the wake of the overturning of Roe. On Thursday, Pelosi doubled down on her commitment to federalizing abortion policy throughout all 50 states.

“A woman’s right to choose is a kitchen table issue,” Pelosi voiced. “Contraception, birth control. They are kitchen table issues”.

House Democrats planned on sending a bill to codify Roe to the Senate whether it is likely to succeed or not. Pelosi proclaimed both congressional Democrats and Joe Biden support enshrining the procedure into national law and that the act is intrinsically American.

“This is something that is core to who we are,” she said. “It’s about freedom. It’s about health care. It’s about respect for women and that is something that the president is wedded to.”

“Catholic” Nancy Pelosi Nationwide abortion-on-demand is “core to who we are” and about "freedom". pic.twitter.com/lZ4GsIQzuv — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 15, 2022

Pelosi has promised to bring a revamped version of the Women’s Health Protection Act to the House floor once again. This will codify several aspects of Roe into law. The bill would make abortion access a right, while removing waiting periods and bans which would provide admitting privileges to hospitals to perform the procedure.

Critics of the bill claimed it violates state’s rights as state-level restrictions would be superseded by the new law. The House originally passed the bill only for the legislation to be shot down in the Senate in a 49 to 51 vote, but Pelosi refuses to compromise on the bill’s proposals to vault the 60 vote filibuster threshold.

Pelosi has not given up on making Roe the law of the land even if the bill is stifled in the Senate once again. The California Democrat pivoted to making an abortion based campaign pitch that encouraged Americans to vote for Democrat candidates nationwide this November.

“In fewer than 100 days people will be voting,” she stated. “We have to elect a couple more Democratic senators so that we can get around the filibuster. We have great candidates. Our country is at risk. Our democracy is at risk”

House Democratic women led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi emerge on the steps donning green as the chamber prepares to pass (yet again) a bill that would legalize abortion nationwide and ensure women access to travel across state lines to get care pic.twitter.com/hU80KXcToA — Farnoush Amiri (@FarnoushAmiri) July 15, 2022

Pelosi has vowed to bring the bill to a vote on the house floor as soon as Friday.

