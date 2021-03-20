Pelosi dismisses expulsion resolution for GOP Rep. Greene

OAN Newsroom

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) dismissed a move to expel a Republican representative from Congress. On Friday, Pelosi said she did not want to be involved with the effort to kick out freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

This came after Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) proposed the resolution, accusing the Republican of pedaling conspiracy theories.

I believe some of my @HouseGOP colleagues — and one in particular — wish harm upon this legislative body. I won’t watch @RepMTG threaten our democracy and do nothing. Today, I formally introduced a resolution to #ExpelGreene ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FBrFJtAbvU — Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) March 19, 2021

“Members are very unhappy about what happened here and they can express themselves the way they do,” Pelosi stated. “What Mr. Gomez did is his own view and that is not leadership position.”

Expulsion in Congress is said to be rare, as it hasn’t happened in nearly the last two decades.

