Pelosi: Dems will retain House majority

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:37 PM PT – Wednesday, September 14, 2022

A storm of criticism hit Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) after she boasted that Democrats would retain the majority after the midterms. On Wednesday, the House Speaker claimed that Democrats will pick up House seats and stave-off a red wave.

“There are some among you who belittle my political instincts and the rest, I got us here to the majority twice and I don’t intend on giving it up,” Pelosi said.

Polling and Joe Biden’s approval rating suggest that Democrats will likely lose the House in the fall. However, Pelosi is ignoring those bellwethers. She also refuses to say whether she’ll seek another term as Speaker.

Pundits are pointing out that Pelosi had the same optimism for Democrats in the 2010 midterm elections. Democrats lost 63-seats in the House that year.