Pelosi confronted about stalled stimulus checks on 60 Minutes

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:18 AM PT – Tuesday, January 12, 2020

The mainstream media recently called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for holding up coronavirus relief and a second round of stimulus checks for the American people.

While speaking with CBS reporter Lesley Stahl for 60 Minutes over the weekend, Pelosi was put on blast for “not being known as a person who compromises” when it comes to working across the aisle.

“We have a responsibility to find common ground,” stated the House Speaker. “When we can’t, we must stand our ground.”

This comes as Democrats are accused of delaying the rollout of the second round of checks, which came eight months after the first round of stimulus relief.

When asked why relief was held up, Pelosi tried to shift the blame to House Republicans by accusing them of blocking the path for the measures to pass.

Lesley Stahl asks Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi why the COVID relief package was held up for eight months. https://t.co/reEUPPA8Zx pic.twitter.com/iydZO9LdmF — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 11, 2021

The House Speaker claimed Democrats held their ground and denied sending out the payments as a way to “show more respect for our heroes,” including police, health care workers and teachers. In other words, delaying payments to workers whose industries were hit the hardest during the pandemic.

Stahl highlighted Democrat losses in the House, while alleging some Americans may have voted those lawmakers out as a result of the left being unwilling to compromise.