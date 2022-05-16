Trending

Pelosi claims GOP is using ‘black mail’ to demand Title 42 vote

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 15: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) talks to reporters during her weekly news conference in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on December 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives voted on Tuesday night to recommend holding former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

UPDATED 8:30 AM PT – Monday, May 16, 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) suggested that Republicans are using black mail  to demand a vote from Democrats on Title 42.  Pelosi made those comments during an interview Sunday and questioned why the measure was in the COVID relief bill.

“There’s no use holding it up to blackmail, as the Republicans are trying to do,” said Pelosi. “We are working on it. We will find a way. It has to be done.”

Senate Republicans blocked the upper chamber from advancing Democrats $10 billion COVID bill after the Biden administration refused to vote on reversing Title 42.

However, an increasing number of Senate Democrats are reportedly becoming more open to holding a vote on the policy. The speaker, however, said, “The fact is now, that we have to either substitute for it, but we must pass the COVID package.”

The US has observed an increase in COVID cases over the past month, though the numbers still remain far lower than previous outbreaks of the virus. That’s according to data from the CDC.

