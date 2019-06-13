Pelosi blasts Trump’s comments on foreign election interference



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) arrive to speak to Capitol Hill reporters after a failed White House meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House to discuss infrastructure in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - RC17ED514AE0 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) arrive to speak to Capitol Hill reporters after a failed White House meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House to discuss infrastructure in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - RC17ED514AE0

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments saying that he would take assistance from a foreign entity ahead of the 2020 election were an insult to American democracy, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

“Yesterday, the president gave us, once again, evidence that he does not know right from wrong,” Pelosi told reporters at a news conference one day after Trump in an televised interview said he would take political information from a foreign government and might not call the FBI.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Susan Heavey)