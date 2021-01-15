Trending

Pelosi avoids answering impeachment timeline

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 15: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on January 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:00 AM PT – Saturday, January 16, 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refuses to comment on when the House will send the impeachment article to the Senate.

On Friday, Pelosi refrained from clarifying the upper chamber’s timeline of President Trump’s impeachment trial. She claimed moving the trial to the Senate as quickly as possible is important, however, Democrats seem to disagree on the best strategy.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 13: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) displays a signed an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol on January 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for incitement of insurrection, following Vice President Mike Pences refusal to use the 25th amendment to remove him from office for his role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol last week. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

“Right now, our managers are solemnly and prayerfully preparing for the trial,” Pelosi claimed. “Which they will take to the Senate.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejected calls this week for the upper chamber to return to Washington early. He reinforced the idea that there is “simply no chance that a fair or serious trial could be accomplished before Inauguration Day.”

