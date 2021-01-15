Pelosi avoids answering impeachment timeline

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:00 AM PT – Saturday, January 16, 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refuses to comment on when the House will send the impeachment article to the Senate.

On Friday, Pelosi refrained from clarifying the upper chamber’s timeline of President Trump’s impeachment trial. She claimed moving the trial to the Senate as quickly as possible is important, however, Democrats seem to disagree on the best strategy.

“Right now, our managers are solemnly and prayerfully preparing for the trial,” Pelosi claimed. “Which they will take to the Senate.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejected calls this week for the upper chamber to return to Washington early. He reinforced the idea that there is “simply no chance that a fair or serious trial could be accomplished before Inauguration Day.”

My full statement on the next seven days and the Senate schedule: pic.twitter.com/Nh5z3f79yq — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) January 13, 2021

