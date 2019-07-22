Peaty wins third consecutive 100m breaststroke world title



Swimming - 18th FINA World Swimming Championships - Men's 100m Breaststroke Final - Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, South Korea - July 22, 2019. Adam Peaty of Britain after event. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic Swimming - 18th FINA World Swimming Championships - Men's 100m Breaststroke Final - Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, South Korea - July 22, 2019. Adam Peaty of Britain after event. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

July 22, 2019

GWANGJU, South Korea (Reuters) – Briton Adam Peaty won his third consecutive 100 meters breaststroke world title on Monday.

Peaty, who set a world record on Sunday by swimming 56.88 in the semi-finals, touched home in 57.14, ahead of compatriot James Wilby (58.46) and China’s Yan Zibei (58.63)

(Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Additional reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)