PBOC deputy governor says China must promote pension investment to bolster capital market

January 11, 2020

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China needs to promote pension investment to bolster its capital markets, the official Shanghai Securities News quoted Fan Yifei, deputy governor of China’s central bank as saying on a financial forum Saturday.

Fan said reforms in the pension security system could strengthen China’s financial markets by promoting and developing the institutional investor base.

He said the pension system can help develop direct financing and would support the country’s “deleveraging” campaign, if long-term pension funds are matched with companies’ equity financing and long-term bonds.

China could further open up its financial markets by allowing more foreign financial institutions to participate in its pension investment management, the deputy governor added.

The comments come as Beijing vowed more measures to underpin its financial markets to help the world’s second largest economy.

Early this month, China’s Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a document it would promote the conversion of household savings into long-term funds in the capital markets.

