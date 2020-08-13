Payroll tax holiday will cover the self-employed: Kudlow



FILE PHOTO: White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow attends a press briefing with President Donald Trump on the U.S. economy and new U.S. employment and unemployment numbers in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner FILE PHOTO: White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow attends a press briefing with President Donald Trump on the U.S. economy and new U.S. employment and unemployment numbers in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

August 13, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to give workers a break on payroll taxes will apply to self-employed individuals, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday, but gave no other details.

Kudlow, speaking to reporters at the White House, said a “technical change” would have to be issued to Trump’s memorandum released on Saturday calling for payroll taxes to be deferred amid the COVID-19 pandemic in order to include people who work for themselves.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)