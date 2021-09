FILE PHOTO: The PayPal logo is seen at an office building in Berlin, Germany, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch FILE PHOTO: The PayPal logo is seen at an office building in Berlin, Germany, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

September 8, 2021

(Reuters) – Payments company PayPal Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it would acquire Japan-based Paidy in a deal that would value the buy now, pay later firm at $2.7 billion.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)