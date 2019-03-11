Paul Manafort to be sentenced in Va. court

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:40 AM PT — Thursday, March 7, 2019

Months of investigations, court appearances, and guilty pleas has led to the day Paul Manafort will be sentenced in a Virginia court for a number of crimes stemming from his work as a lobbyist and consultant.

In an 848 page sentencing memo released last month, the special counsel laid out a pattern of deception that was not done out of necessity, but out of greed. They said Manafort engaged in a scheme to hide tens of millions of dollars from the federal government by hiding money abroad, evading taxes, and defrauding several financial institutions.

However, the crimes didn’t stop there. The special counsel’s office revealed last month that Manafort broke a plea deal by lying to investigators, meaning the possibility of a light sentence was thrown off the table.

“Paul Manafort’s deceit has now extended to virtually everyone he’s met, I mean his nose is longer than Pinocchio’s at this point,” said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi. “I think Robert Mueller has had it, and he needs to be an example to other witnesses to tell the truth.”

Manafort now faces up to 24-years in prison and millions of dollars in fines and restitution. Up until this week, his legal team had been calling for a lenient sentence. They have argued that due to his age and health, he could likely spend the rest of his life behind bars.

However, the special counsel fired back by saying it’s clear Manafort has no remorse for his crimes and hasn’t taken responsibility for his actions.

It doesn’t appear President Trump will be helping him out of his legal trouble.

“The question was asked yesterday about pardons, with respect to Paul Manafort, who — it’s very sad what’s happened to Paul, the way he’s bring treated, I’ve never seen anybody treated so poorly — but the question was asked to me by the New York Post and I said no, I have not offered any pardons,” said the president.

Thursday’s sentencing in Virginia is just one of two Manafort faces. He will be sentenced in a Washington, D.C. court next week for conspiracy charges, where he could be sentenced to another 10-years behind bars.