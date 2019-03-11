Paul Manafort sentenced to 47 months in prison

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:27 AM PT — Friday, March 8, 2019

Paul Manafort is sentenced to 47-months in federal prison. He has also been ordered to pay a $50,000 fine and more than $24 million in restitution.

Once he’s released from prison, he will spend three-years on supervised release.

Manafort was found guilty on two-counts of bank fraud, five-counts of tax fraud, and one-count of failing to declare a foreign bank account.

His lawyers spoke out following the hearing Thursday.

“As you heard in court today, Mr. Manafort finally got to speak for himself,” stated attorney Kevin Downing. “He made clear he accepts responsibility for his conduct, and I think, most importantly, what you saw today is the same thing that we had said from day one — there is absolutely no evidence Paul Manafort was involved with any collusion with any government official from Russia.”

Manafort will be sentenced in a Washington, D.C. court for a separate case next week.