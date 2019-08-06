Patriots QB Brady lists Boston-area mansion for sale



Could Tom Brady’s time as a New England resident be coming to an end?

According to multiple reports Tuesday, the Patriots quarterback and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have listed for sale their nearly 10,000-square-foot mansion in Brookline, Mass.

The asking price for the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom custom home that sits on the ninth hole of The Country Club is $39.5 million.

The Brady-Bundchen property was built in 2015 and has a playroom, gym, spa, wine room, pools and guest house among its amenities.

On Monday, Brady reportedly agreed to a two-year, $70 million contract extension that actually would allow him to become a free agent after the 2019 season.

The 42-year-old quarterback, who has won six Super Bowl titles and is a three-time league MVP, is entering his 20th season with the Patriots.

The New York Post reported last week that the couple had been looking at schools in New York City and for estates in the suburbs of Greenwich, Conn., and Alpine, N.J. They own a home in the Tribeca section of the city, but the Post said they were looking for properties with land.

Brady and Bundchen have two children, and Brady has another from a previous relationship.

