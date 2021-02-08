Patrick Mahomes: I’ll be motivated the rest of career by SB loss



FILE PHOTO: NFL Football - Super Bowl LV - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, U.S. - February 7, 2021 Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes REUTERS/Brian Snyder

February 8, 2021

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Monday vowed to get better after his career-worst performance in Super Bowl LV, saying he’ll be “motivated” for the rest of his career.

This coming from a player who already has one Super Bowl title on his resume.

“It was a bad feeling in that locker room after the game,” Mahomes said. “You don’t want to have that feeling again.

“When you’re a competitor and get so close to your ultimate goal and fall short, it’s something that will motivate you for the rest of your career,” Mahomes said. “We’ll set the tone from the beginning (of next year) that we have to be better.”

Mahomes threw for 4,740 yards and 38 touchdowns during the regular season but finished just 26 of 49 for 270 yards Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throwing two interceptions. His 52.3 passer rating was a career worst.

“I’m going to look at the film and try to find ways to get better,” Mahomes said. “Obviously with our offense and the success that we’ve had, when teams see the defensive plan that (the Bucs) had and how well it worked, they’re obviously going to try to do the same things. So we’ll try to find ways to combat that. It’s the evolution of our offense where we’re going to have to do better things and be more efficient.”

(Field Level Media)