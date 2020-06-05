Parts of Mich. moving to phase 5 of reopening

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:00 PM PT — Friday, June 5, 2020

Michigan made significant headway this week on reopening its economy following coronavirus lockdowns. On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Northern Michigan will move into phase five of the state’s six-part reopening plan next week, with metro Detroit following not too far behind.

Starting on June 15th, places like hair salons, gyms and movie theaters will all be opening their doors again statewide.

The governor cited a lower number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in several parts of the state, which she called “progress.”

“This is good news,” added Governor Whitmer. “It’s another positive sign that we’re ready to move our economy forward safely and responsibly.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 https://t.co/qyRVhYnNb3 — Michigan State Police (@MichStatePolice) June 5, 2020

Under phase five of the plan, dine-in restaurants will be back up and running at 50% capacity. Indoor gatherings of up to 50 people will also be permitted, while outdoor gatherings will allow up to 250 in attendance.

Sporting venues will be welcoming up to 500 people, but residents will still be required to stay six feet apart.

This came after Michigan entered phase four earlier this week. Retail stores, office spaces and outdoor jobs, like construction, have been back up and running since then.

Governor Whitmer remains optimistic that her entire state will enter phase five within the coming weeks.

“All regions except for six and eight will remain in phase four for now, but we are going to move into the personal services space. If the current trajectory continues, I do anticipate that in a few weeks, the whole state will be in phase five. That is my fervent hope. That has always been the goal, to safely reengage. So, please do not drop your guard now.” – Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of Michigan