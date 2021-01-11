Parler files lawsuit against Amazon

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:34 PM PT – Monday, January 11, 2021

Parler is firing back at Amazon after the company blocked the social media app from its web services. Parler officials filed a lawsuit Monday, alleging Amazon violated anti-trust laws and breached its contract by suspending the app, which is frequently used by conservatives.

The social network claims Amazon is using a politically-motivated double standard compared to its treatment of other mainstream social networks like Twitter.

NEW: Parler is officially down after being pulled from Amazon’s servers. pic.twitter.com/Png7IqfIf1 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) January 11, 2021

Amazon took Parler offline over the weekend after alleging the social network was not doing enough to remove posts that incite violence. Since then, Amazon’s stock has fallen as investors remain concerned over Big Tech’s allege bias.

Meanwhile Twitter shares have also taken a nose dive after the app moved to permanently ban President Trump from the platform. Investors may also be keeping an eye on downtown San Francisco Monday amid reports that local police were bracing for a possible protest by pro-Trump supporters outside Twitter’s headquarters.