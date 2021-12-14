Paris taxi firm suspends use of Tesla Model 3 after accident



FILE PHOTO: A Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle is shown in this picture illustration taken in Moscow, Russia July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle is shown in this picture illustration taken in Moscow, Russia July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

December 14, 2021

PARIS (Reuters) -Leading Paris taxi company G7 has suspended the use of all Tesla Model 3 cars in its fleet after a serious accident with one of the cars at the weekend, it said on Tuesday.

A company executive said that the 37 Tesla Model 3 cars in it fleet will remain suspended until the conclusion of a police investigation into the case.

G7 deputy Chief Executive Yann Ricordel told Reuters that the driver was off-duty and was taking his family to a restaurant when the accident happened on Saturday evening.

Ricordel added that Tesla had said on Monday that an initial inquiry had ruled out the risk of a technical dysfunction of the vehicle.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

“Today we have two divergents views on the subject. We will maintain the suspension of the Tesla Model 3 while the investigation is ongoing, as a safety measure for our drivers, customers and other road users,” Ricordel said.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by David Goodman and Jan Harvey)