Paris police take down knife wielding man

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:14 PM PT — Friday, December 13, 2019

A man in Paris was shot dead after attempting to attack local authorities on Friday. Reports said a security guard alerted police of the man, who arrived in front of La Défense Square wielding a knife.

Three patrol men arrived on scene and were rushed by the man while he allegedly shouted “I’ll kill you.” Police fired seven shots in total, two of which hit the suspect’s chest and thigh. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The man was not carrying any form of identification and the motive behind the attack is unknown.

“We don’t have his identity nor his motives,” said Regional Secretary Emmanuel Quemener. “The investigation will allow us to determine those.”

The investigation remains underway. Officials urged residents to avoid the area until the investigation is complete.