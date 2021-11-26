Paris makes mask wearing outdoors mandatory at public gatherings



Visitors wear masks to respect the COVID-19 protection rules at a Christmas market on the Place Kleber square in Strasbourg, France November 26, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann Visitors wear masks to respect the COVID-19 protection rules at a Christmas market on the Place Kleber square in Strasbourg, France November 26, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

November 26, 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – Paris has made the wearing of face masks outside mandatory again at public gatherings as the COVID-19 infection rate in the French capital soars, police said.

The police prefecture said in a statement that masks will have to be worn for gathering in public spaces, at festivals and spectacles, on markets and when standing in line.

