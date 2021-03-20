Paris goes into lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:35 AM PT – Saturday, March 20, 2021

France is imposing its third lockdown as the French COVID-variant continues to spread. On Friday, President Emmanuel Macron of France imposed a month-long lockdown for Paris and parts of the north.

As of Thursday, 35,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported as the country continues to grapple with a faulty vaccine rollout and the spread of highly contagious variants.

Meanwhile, many Paris residents chose to leave the city ahead of the lockdown, claiming they could not handle another one.

“I’m studying in Paris, and because of the fact that there will be a lockdown in the Paris-France region, I told myself, ‘no, I won’t stay for the lockdown.’ I prefer going home to my parents’ house in Brittany to have a bit more freedom,” student Anna Henry said.

In the meantime, essential stores will stay open along with some schools, though travel out of the worst hit areas will not be permitted unless deemed necessary.